Basket Mouth announces divorce to wife of 12 years

Basket Mouth pictured with wife

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has announced his separation from his wife, Elsie, on December 22, 2022, after the couple marked their 12th marriage anniversary.

Taking to Facebook to share the sad news, the comedian stated that, as much as it hurts him to share the news on social media, he needed to get it out of the way.



He added that as they go their separate ways, they will work together to cater for their children while pleading with the general public to respect their decision.



“As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.



“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.



“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times.

Thank you,” he added.



The pair got married in 2010 and are the proud parents of Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.



The comedian, though, said that he had an Amy-named child before getting married.







ADA/BOG