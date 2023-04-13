Basketmouth reiterates end of his 12-year marriage

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okocha better known by his stage name Basketmouth has reiterated the reason behind his separation from his estranged wife, Elsie Okpocha.

Recall that the comedian announced his separation from his wife, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on his social media page after the couple had marked their 12th marriage anniversary in November.



Basketmouth stated that in as much as it was a difficult decision to make, they had to end the marriage after numerous deliberations.



Speaking on TV3's New Day show in Ghana in April, Basketmouth reiterated that he and his wife have parted ways.

He continued by saying that he needed to end his marriage for reasons that were best known to him.



Basketmouth went on to say that he and his ex-wife get along well and that they are "cool."



Watch him speak in the video below: