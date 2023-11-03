Bawumia is the most deserving candidate for the NPP - Prince David Osei

Actor, Prince David Osei

Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has thrown his strong support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, endorsing him as the “most deserving” candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

In an Instagram post on November 2, 2023, Prince David Osei expressed his confidence in Dr. Bawumia's candidacy and addressed doubts circulating online about the vice president's suitability for the presidency.



“I have observed that there is a significant amount of negative comments circulating online regarding the selection of H.E. Dr. Bawumia as the flag bearer of NPP. I find it puzzling that these people express their doubts about his suitability to become president in 2024, yet they are so concerned and attacking him relentlessly,” he stated.



He emphasized that the responsibility to choose a leader lies with the delegates and electorates, and online reactions are unwarranted.



Prince David Osei also said that the negativity may stem from fear of Dr. Bawumia's potential.



“From the ongoing events, it is evident that these individuals are fearful of Dr. Bawumia's potential. They resort to slander, but the truth is that he is the most deserving candidate to lead NPP at this time. I have faith that victory is assured for Dr Bawumia on November 4th,” he wrote.

He encouraged discerning delegates to vote for the vice president and forget about the attempts to make their candidate unpopular, while taking a subtle swipe at the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



"Forget the noise, vote No. 2, discerning delegates. Even an ex-president wants to come back to rule Ghana! So? 2 sure. Your insults and trolls won't change the outcome," he added.



Prince David Osei, who was previously an advocate of the ruling government, become critical of the government due to the rising economic hardships in Ghana.



