Beautiful scenes as Lilwin celebrates his 34th birthday with students of his school

The boss of Wezzy Empire, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin celebrated his 34th birthday yesterday, April 15, 2021.

The celebrations which started from his home in Kumasi early in the morning, became much interesting when he landed at his school, Great Minds International located at Ahenkro to continue the celebrations.



At the school, the teachers and the over 800 students put together a big party for him.



Some students took turns to recite poems to eulogize him for all he has done as an actor and a founder of the school, a move that touched him a lot

The school’s band also put together a nice birthday song for him before as other students performed a choreography dance to make the award-winning actor’s day memorable.



Below is a video zionfelix.net put together:



