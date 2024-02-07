Becca officially returns to music on Vals Day 2024

Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, alias Becca

On February 14, 2024, singer Becca will make an official return to music.

She indicated so on Accra-based Hitz FM, talking to Doreen Avio.



Watching on as her colleagues release music, while she keeps hers out of the market, has been difficult since her break from music, she confessed.



She explained her break was for personal and familial reasons.



The serial hitmaker added that beyond her entrepreneurial work in real estate and other industries, her love for music has remained unquenchable.



Intimating her multitasking has greatly improved, she expressed optimism to flourish in her comeback to music even though she will be combining her career with other responsibilities.

"It's been hard to watch people on the stage and release music. It's a decision I had to make for my own good. For my sanity, for the family.



"And I'm not sorry about that decision at all. I think it's going to make me a better person, because I know the dynamics of something, and I'm going to be able to run my house, and I'm going to be in the industry if I want to be," the mother of one said.



Music "is something I love to do. This is my career. You know, aside from everything that I have to do, building properties and everything, this is what I love to do," she stressed.



The Hey Ba hitmaker stepped away from the mic when she married Nigerian businessman and talent manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel in August 2018.



According to Becca, marriage has profoundly transformed her life and character.

“Now, I think through things before reacting, and calmer than I used to be. My perspective on life has changed and I have a better understanding of things. I am also more patient and caring now. Marriage has really made me mature and I am happy with myself,” she told Graphic Showbiz in January.



Afropop star Rebecca Akosua Acheampong, alias Becca, in collaboration with Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena will host fans and lovers for the Vitamilk Love Night on Valentine's Day 2024. The event supported by R2Bees, Efya, Camidoh, Sefa, Lasmid and others, marks Becca's resumption in music.



In 2007, Becca and Kwabena Kwabena collaborated on one of the most beloved Highlife ballads of all time titled You Lied To Me. The song was on the former's debut album, Sugar, which also housed a collaboration with South Africa's late music legend Hugh Masekela.