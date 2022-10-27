Believe Shatta Wale; some gatekeepers are dream killers - Mzbel

Ghanaian female hitmaker, Mzbel, has seconded to an earlier claim made by Shatta Wale, who named some gatekeepers in the entertainment industry as dream killers.

According to Mzbel, a host of presenters including Abeiku Santana have vowed to block opportunities available to artistes who do not succumb to them in the industry.



Shatta in an earlier interview with Metro TV’s Paul Adom Otchere posited that he could have missed the chance of collaborating with American singer, Beyonce, if her team had reached out to him through some gatekeepers who do not like him.



"When Beyonce wanted to do a song with me if she had made a mistake and her team had gone to Mark Okraku Mantey, Andy Dosty, Da Don...I'm dead. They will tell Beyonce he's an armed robber, a thief. Hey don't do that...your skin, he will touch it and you will be dirty," he earlier said.



Mzbel in a Facebook live video on October 26 borrowed the words of Shatta Wale when she called out Okay FM presenter, Abeiku Santana.



According to the '16 Years' hitmaker, in her case, Abeiku is one of the gatekeepers that has since been sabotaging her.



This revelation came to bare after the popular presenter termed Mzbel as a ‘former artiste’ and also discouraged a new act, Chief One from working with Mzbel.

Sharing her bad encounters with Abeiku Santana, she said: "When you go for an interview with Abeiku, he will ask silly questions and push you to answer questions you have vowed not to comment on. That is how he is."



She continued: "Believe what Shatta Wale said. There are some people in our industry who ruin your opportunities. They are like the gatekeepers, so once they are contacted, you can kiss that thing goodbye because if you don't suck up to them, they will sabotage you, but thanks to Mark Zuckerberg for Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Now artistes can decide whether or not to go to Abeiku's show. I don't need you anymore, nobody needs you anymore."











OPD/EB