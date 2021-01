Beljam Records first signed artiste out with his debut single, 'For You'

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Heartman recently got signed under Ghanaian songstress Mzbel's record label Beljam Records, and the budding young musician is determined to bring the vibrant and melodious Ghanaian music back to life with his music.

He is undoubtedly one of the few musicians who are not only interested in instrumentals but the contents as well.



Produced by Zanli, Heartman's song 'For You' is a great masterpiece.

Check it out below.





