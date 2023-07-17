Benjamin Buckey unveils debut album 'Desperate' - A captivating musical journey

Ghanaian musician, Benjamin Buckey

Ghanaian artist Benjamin Buckey is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated debut album, 'Desperate'. This musical masterpiece, featuring six compelling tracks, showcases Benjamin's exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to his craft. With powerful vocals, soul-stirring melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, 'Desperate' promises to captivate listeners and leave a lasting impression.

Born and raised in Takoradi, in the Western part of Ghana, Benjamin Buckey draws inspiration from his rich cultural heritage and deep musical roots. From a young age, his passion for music blossomed under the guidance of his father Joseph Kobina Buckey and late mother, Rebecca Esi Buckey, who nurtured his talent and encouraged him to pursue a career as a professional musician. At the tender age of nine, Benjamin embarked on a journey of musical exploration through home piano classes, laying the foundation for his exceptional musical abilities.



After spending several formative years in Gambia, Benjamin honed his craft and expanded his musical horizons. Drawing influence from the vibrant music scene of the region, he developed a unique musical style that seamlessly blends soulful melodies with inspiring lyrics. Benjamin's extraordinary commitment to his artistry has earned him accolades and recognition throughout his career.



'Desperate' features six mesmerizing tracks that showcase Benjamin Buckey's versatility as an artist. Produced by the exceptionally talented Sunny Pee, the album comprises the powerful anthems 'Desperate', 'Most High God', 'Hold On', 'My Praise', and the heartfelt ballad 'Love Is Patient', featuring Uforo Matthew. Additionally, the track 'You Are God' stands out with its compelling production by Pricha Benny. Each song in the album invites listeners on a transformative musical journey, enveloping them in a world of faith, hope, and inspiration.

As a testament to his unwavering dedication to his faith and music, Benjamin Buckey has served as a choir secretary, instrumentalist, and choir director at the Assembly of God Church (HQ) in Gambia. Currently, he contributes his musical talents as an instrumentalist and music minister at the Living World Church International in Sydney, Australia where he continues to inspire others through his music.



With a growing list of accolades to his name, including his victory in the Morning Stars International Singing Competition in Gambia (2015) and the esteemed title of Best Vocalist of the Year Album (2018), awarded by Wave Plus Promotion, Benjamin Buckey has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.



'Desperate' is set to be launched on Saturday, July 29 2023.