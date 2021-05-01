Berima Seanbills releases video for ‘Wo Gyiii’ featuring Kweku Afro and Medikal

Source: NYB Live, Contributor

Ghanaian Musician cum Hypeman, Berima Seanbills has released the video for his new banger titled ‘Wo Gyiii’ featuring Kweku Afro and Medikal.

Produced by Maestro, ‘Wo Gyiii’ is a popular urban slang familiar among Ghanaian youth. It is a cool way of uttering the very offensive phrase, "Wo gyimi nu" (You’re fooling around).



Now a full-blown song, Berima Seanbills trolls naysayers with his slang in a booming party piece.



His wingmen; Medikal and Twist Entertainment Legacy singer, Kweku Afro added touches to the song with their respective verses.

The colorful video was directed by Snares films &TwistedEye Productions.



Watch Wogyi by Berima Seanbills below



