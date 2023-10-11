Bessa Simons elected new MUSIGA president

Ace Highlife musician and newly elected MUSIGA President Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons has been declared the new President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The election held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, was overseen by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.



With a total of 324 votes, Simons triumped over his only contender, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, who polled 66 votes.



The MUSIGA election happened in all 16 regions of Ghana, during which voters turned up in significant numbers to exercise their rights. In the Greater Accra Region, voting happened at the Accra Tourist Information Centre, Liberation Road.



The successful election ends a four-time postponment, and with it comes renewed hope for the organisation's peace and harmony, as it champions the welfare and advancement of Ghana music and artistes therein.



Assisting President Bessa Simons are Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, the First Vice President; Abena Ruthy, the Second Vice President; S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary; Rev Eyison, the National Treasurer; Rev Gifty Ghansah, National Welfare Officer; and Chizzy Wailer is the National Organiser.

The Awowye (This Cold Weather) hitmaker Bessa Simons served as acting MUSIGA President when Bice Osei Kuffour, alias Obour, concluded his eight-year tenure as President on August 11, 2019.



Bessa Simons was a member of the iconic Osibisa band. He is a renowned keyboardist, band leader and singer-songwriter.



Meanwhile, a disgruntled Ras Caleb has pronounced doom on those who led him on to believe he had their support and stood a chance to win the MUSIGA presidency: “The members who took money from me and didn’t vote for me should continue to wallow in poverty.



“I have a lot of things I am currently doing and I will prefer to continue doing them than to waste my time with this MUSIGA administration.”



“This is a cartel since the days of Diana Hopeson to Obour and I don’t want to be part of this. I had great ideas for MUSIGA but I can see that the member don’t like progress. I had well thought out plan to move MUSIGA to another level but as it stands now, I will keep it,” he bemoaned.