Bet responsibly; even life is a gamble - Kofi Kinaata

Musician Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning Fante rapper and brand ambassador for Betway, Kofi Kinaata, has asserted that betting is neither good nor bad, but the important thing is to bet responsibly.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, he stated that it has been a point well made by the older generation that betting is not a good thing; however, it is a 50/50 possibility of bettering one’s life.



“Those days when we were in school, our mothers would advise us not to make friends and be careful of friends but just as some people’s lives have been destroyed through friendship, others have had their lives bettered through friendship as well.

You’ll hear someone say a friend gave me the link here, a friend helped me travel abroad, a friend’s father did this for me, and a lot more so friendship is a 50/50 thing just like bet is also a 50/50. Someone’s riches or business could have been from winning bet so I wouldn’t say it’s good or bad but it’s a 50/50”, he said.



He concluded from this that even life is a gamble because when people step out of their houses, it is a risk or bet that they take on whether they will get to their destination or not hence, people who bet or gamble should do it responsibly and note that too much of everything is bad.