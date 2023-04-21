Big Alhajis, mallams give me money to feed myself and my son - Akuapem Poloo reveals

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo, has recently shared her positive experiences with the Muslim community since her conversion to Islam.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she expressed that she has been receiving help from prominent people in the Muslim community.



Poloo emphasized that she hasn't been receiving help because of her fame, but because Muslims are known for their kindness and generosity.



"Since coming into Islam, it has been good for me from meeting big Alhajis and Mallams who have given me money to feed myself and my son. It's not because I am Akuapem Poloo," she said.



She also revealed that her sister, who also converted to Islam, has been treated even better than her by the Muslim community.



"I didn't convert alone, my sister too converted, and the way they are treating her, they are treating her better than me," she shared.



Poloo spoke about the Muslim community's strong sense of loyalty and commitment to keeping converts within the faith.

"With the Islam religion, someone is able to convert from any other religion to theirs, and they don't want you to go back, and they do not want to hear any bad news about their religion," she explained.



She also shared that the Muslim community's desire to keep converts within the faith is demonstrated through their generosity and support.



"Because they don't want me to go back to my own life, they gave me things to cover myself. They give me food, and it's a lot," she said







ADA/OGB