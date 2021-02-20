Big Jay recruits Medikal for new street anthem titled 'Block Holder’

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

California-based Ghanaian musician Antwi-Boasiako also known as 'Big Jay' is out with a new banger with accompanying visuals titled ‘Block Holder’ featuring Medikal.

Big Jay makes his big entry in the music scene with this drill sensation about hustle and zeal to make it in life.



‘Block Holder’ speaks to the everyday hustler to make use of their time and not be reluctant.



Shot in Miami-Florida, the visuals show both artists i.e. Big jay and Medikal having the best time of their lives in a happy mood.



Been the CEO of Global Play Music, the Big Jay brand is centered on marketing music across the globe irrespective of language or culture.



The brand believes that the right investment and promotion will shoot its music to the global stage.

Production credit goes to Unkle Beat.



About the artist



Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako is a Ghana-born music producer and music guru based in California - Los Angeles. Growing up, He had his Secondary education at Prempeh College and continued to the University of Ghana - Legon after which He then moved to the USA.



His passion for music began during his secondary school days with listening to artists like Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Bradez among others





