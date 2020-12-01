Bisa Kdei speaks about December 7 elections

Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Award-winning highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei, has advised that no Ghanaian should exempt him/herself from the upcoming 2020 presidential elections scheduled for December 7.

Speaking with Nana Quasi Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM Takoradi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, he noted that all Ghanaians should make it a point to vote because everyone’s vote counts.



The singer also advised that on the day of voting, everyone should keep their political opinions to themselves in order not to start any arguments or fights at the polling stations as people may have different opinions.

“It’s a vote. Just go and leave your thumbprint on the paper and go home. At the end of the day, your vote counts; so it’s really important that you vote. If you don’t vote and the candidate you don’t support is elected as President, who is to be blamed?” he quizzed.



Bisa Kdei recently came out with a song advising people to vote and to stay safe by practicing all COVID-19 protocols at the polling stations.