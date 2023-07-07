0
Black Kat GH releases new single 'We Run Things' featuring Gab Tuu and Safo NP

Black Kat New Track Black Kat GH is out with a new track

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor

Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife artiste Black Kat GH releases a new single titled, "We Run Things" featuring Gab Tuu and Safo NP on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The single is a powerful anthem about the power of youth and the importance of self-determination.

The UK-based musician has been praised for his unique blend of hip-hop and hiplife, as well as his socially conscious lyrics.

His previous singles, "Kumerica Anthem", "My Sweet Baby", "Take a Walk", and "So Much Love ft Kwabena Kwabena" among others have been well-received by fans and critics alike.

"We Run Things" is a continuation of Black Kat GH's message of empowerment.

The song is about the importance of young people believing in themselves and their ability to make a difference in the world.

It is a call to action for young people to stand up for what they believe in and to never give up on their dreams.

The song produced by Ogee Beat was mixed and mastered by Dr Ray Beats.

This latest creation by Black Kat GH is a banger that is sure to resonate well with young people across Ghana and beyond.

"We Run Things" will be available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Source: Cedric Kekeli, Contributor
