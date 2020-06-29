Music

Black Kat is back with latest single 'Stress Out'

Black Kat is back again with another groundbreaking single for all rap music lovers, and this time he calls it ‘Stress Out”.

The Ghanaian-UK based musician has over the years contributed immensely to the music industry of Ghana and the United Kingdom and has earned the praise of audiences with a taste of quality music.



Interestingly, Black Kat sets out to convey a message of hope to the world at a time when individuals have had to deal with regular issues of stress and survival amid the monstrous coronavirus.



Thankfully Black Kat has got your back if you’re sinking under the pressure of hate, disappointment, anxiety, and confusion.

Why don’t you switch on your survival instinct to kick out all the stress while trying to adjust to the new normal in this COVID-19 season?



If you’re looking to free your mind of all the pressures around you, jam to Black Kat’s latest single “Stress Out” below.





Source: Michael Asiedu, Contributor

