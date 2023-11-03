Black Sherif hints at new music

Black Sherif

Ghanaian celebrated singer/rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, has hinted at a new project via his X account.





This comes off the heels of his grand win at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, clinching the honours for the Best International Flow Act, triumphing over competition from Aka (South Africa), Central Cee (UK), Gazo (France), J Hus (Uk), K.O (South Africa), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France), Sampa The Great (Zambia) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).







The 21-year-old’s last release was a double-single EP titled, Take Care of Yourself Blacko—a clarion call on his fans and music lovers alike to prioritize their physical well-being as the mind thrives on a healthier lifestyle.



The title itself suggests that the rapper acknowledges the weight on his shoulders, being one of Ghana’s most decorated artistes at the forefront of global music currently.



It’s a declaration that not only insinuates the distractions that come with increasing stardom but also proves his unwillingness to be a part of it. ‘SIMMER DOWN’ is a rare moment of reflection on his team’s accomplishments, spotlighting Ghana’s nascent music scene and Black Sherif’s influence on it, while ‘YAYA’ leans more on the topic of vacationing and basking in the tan that comes with the sea-sand adventure.





This announcement comes off as a joyous moment for the fans on the X platform, as they have been clamouring for new music from the reigning Artiste of the Year for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023.



