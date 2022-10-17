0
Black Sherif puts up a stunning show at Tidal Rave

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif came in with a different energy at the Tidal Rave Festival on October 15, 2022, when he started his performance with his new single 'Soja'.

Before the artiste made it to the stage, his name was chanted by all who were present while his dancers paved way for him to take over the show.

Always trying to catch attention with his fashion style these days, he donned a yellow skin-tight pants and a t-shirt he coordinated with a pair of black boots.

Blacko came in with a breath of fresh air when he embedded some sleek dance moves into his craft for the first time.

With thousands of torch lights set in motion to capture the moment the ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ artiste stepped on stage until he ended his presentation, it was nothing short of love and support from the people.

Blacko joins the tall list of prominent artistes like Sarkodie, and R2Bees, among others who thrilled fans with their songs.





