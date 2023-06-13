0
Black Sherif's exit from my camp affected the label - Former manager

Black Sherif is a Ghanaian hiphop musician

Snap Chavis Wayne, the former manager of Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sheriff, has disclosed how badly the singer’s departure from his record label affected him.

In a tweet shared by Hitz FM, the former manager of the artiste said Black Sheriff’s exit from his record label did affect him, looking at the amount of money and trust he invested into the singer’s career.

"Black Sherif’s exit from my camp really affected the label because when you put all your investment and trust in someone and they leave, obviously you will be affected,” he said.

Wayne further explained that due to what transpired between him and Black Sherif, he no longer sees his signees as family anymore.

He added that with that experience, now any deals he signs with his artists are strictly business.

“I no longer have that 'family' kind of feeling for artists nowadays. My deal with my current artists is strictly business. Not family stuff,” he added.

