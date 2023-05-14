Black Sherif to compose new song against government

Black Sherif

Source: Tru News Report

Black Sherif, recently said he would use his craft to address the government of the day in doing the right thing in the interest of the people.

Sherif whose career has been soaring high since he burst into the mainstream relatively a few years ago, spoke to Berla Mundi a few days after his triumph at the VGMAs to explain that his music is not politically inclined.



He acknowledged the intricacy of the problems when questioned about the condition of the nation and the functioning of the administration at the time. He acknowledged his reluctance to offer a thorough analysis at this time.



The 21- year old rapper is quoted as saying;



"As I sit here right now, I don’t know how to comment on the issues regarding the government. But maybe next year, or in the next two years, I’ll know how to speak on that.

"It’s long to chat through the government to the people that’s why I love that there’s no barrier between me and the people because of my music."



“I love accountability. Mostly when I’m talking, I’m very slow in choosing my words. I want to be aware of whatever word I put out… My face is in the people’s faces, so I’m talking to them. I’m doing my best,” he conveyed.