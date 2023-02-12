0
Menu
Entertainment

Black Sherif wins best Hip-Hop act at soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria

BLACK SHERIF Award Black Sherif captured with his award

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghana’s Black Sherif won the Best Hip-Hop Act of the Year award at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The sensational young musician beat the likes of Blaqbonez, M.I, Kaligraph, Nasty C & AKA, Psycho, Ladipoe, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector, to emerge as the winner of the tight category.

When he picked up the award, the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker thanked all his fans for their continuous support and indicated that he loves them all.

Apart from emerging as the winner of the Best Hip-hop category, the Konongo Zongo hitmaker was also nominated in the Best New Artiste, Best Collaboration, Listeners' Choice, and Viewers' Choice Awards categories, respectively.

The likes of Gyakie, Kidi, Camidoh, King Promise, Lasmid, and sound engineer DJ Vyrusky from Ghana were also nominated for the Soundcity MVP Award Festival.

The Soundcity MVP Award is one of the most prestigious awards in Africa and has since its inception honoured the exceptional accomplishments of African musicians.

The fifth edition of the awards took place at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris TV (@christvofficial)

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi