Black Sherif wins best Hip-Hop act at soundcity MVP Awards in Nigeria

Black Sherif captured with his award

Ghana’s Black Sherif won the Best Hip-Hop Act of the Year award at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The sensational young musician beat the likes of Blaqbonez, M.I, Kaligraph, Nasty C & AKA, Psycho, Ladipoe, Wakadinali, Chyn, and Vector, to emerge as the winner of the tight category.



When he picked up the award, the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker thanked all his fans for their continuous support and indicated that he loves them all.



Apart from emerging as the winner of the Best Hip-hop category, the Konongo Zongo hitmaker was also nominated in the Best New Artiste, Best Collaboration, Listeners' Choice, and Viewers' Choice Awards categories, respectively.



The likes of Gyakie, Kidi, Camidoh, King Promise, Lasmid, and sound engineer DJ Vyrusky from Ghana were also nominated for the Soundcity MVP Award Festival.

The Soundcity MVP Award is one of the most prestigious awards in Africa and has since its inception honoured the exceptional accomplishments of African musicians.



The fifth edition of the awards took place at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



