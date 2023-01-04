5
Black Star Line Festival: Comic superstar Dave Chappelle arrives in Ghana

28438286 Dave Chappelle has arrived in Accra

America's Dave Chappelle has arrived in Accra, Ghana.

The Diaspora Affairs team at the office of President Akufo-Addo received the comic superstar today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

49-year-old Chappelle is in Ghana ahead of the Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper curated creative arts programme dubbed 'The Black Star Line Festival'.

The festival is in celebration of African culture, Pan Africanism and the bridging of Africa and Blacks in the diaspora.

