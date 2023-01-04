Black Star Line Festival: Comic superstar Dave Chappelle arrives in Ghana

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
America's Dave Chappelle has arrived in Accra, Ghana.
The Diaspora Affairs team at the office of President Akufo-Addo received the comic superstar today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
49-year-old Chappelle is in Ghana ahead of the Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper curated creative arts programme dubbed 'The Black Star Line Festival'.
The festival is in celebration of African culture, Pan Africanism and the bridging of Africa and Blacks in the diaspora.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Men are born womanizers - Lekzy De Comic
- ‘December in GH' activities should not be limited to Accra - Sarkodie
- Bola Ray pledges GH¢1 million air time sponsorship for Black History Festival 2023
- Nadia Adongo Musah: Presidential staffer who returned Meek Mill's 'stolen' phone to him
- Meek Mill wants to sign a Ghanaian artiste to his record label
- Read all related articles