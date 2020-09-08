Entertainment

Blackbusters Family Media launches maiden edition of ‘Miss Glam Unique Africa’

Blackbusters Family Media has successfully launched the maiden edition of the Miss Glam Unique Africa beauty pageant in Accra.

The beauty pageant, according to the organizers, is not only focussed on enhancing the beauty of women but also revamping the entrepreneurial spirit in them to help them become independent.



Speaking at the launch, General Manager of Blackbusters Family Media, Portia Arthur, mentioned that the pageantry will have top business personalities mentor the selected women and prepare them for ‘beauty entrepreneurship opportunities.’



She added that the involvement of the business personalities will help the ladies create a niche for themselves in the beauty industry.



Public Relations Officer, Kojo Kanon, announced that interested participants could pick forms from Monday, September 7, 2020.

“From Monday, the ladies can pick the form. The fliers will be out with the full details. But they can come to Blackbuster or any of our media affiliates and pick the form from there. After that, you go through the forms that have been submitted then we go to auditions. Because of COVID, we are doing the audition through the selection… we’ll select 15 women who will be housed and week after week, we’d be evicting two. After five weeks, we would have five people left then we have the grand final,” Mr. Kanon said.



On her part, veteran gospel musician, Diana Hopeson expressed excitement about the prospect of the pageant saying that it was going to build women up to enable them to stand for themselves.





