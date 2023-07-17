Blakk Rasta confesses love for Ghana no matter what

Source: Blakk Rasta

Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta has released a new single called, My Dear Ghana to the admiration and awe of many who know the firebrand artiste for his brazen critique of the political system.

In this new single, Blakk Rasta sings the praises of a beautiful land, tracing its greatness from the Ghana Empire through to the present day.



Some of the names mentioned, like Paul Cuffe, Dinga Cissé, and Nanny, may sound new to the average Ghanaian, but, a careful study would unravel the wonderful contributions these legendary individuals gave to Ghana.



My Dear Ghana is rendered in Blakk Rasta's comfortable Reggae beat, very steady and calm. The melody is very infectious. You would find yourself singing the song before you realise it.



"Ghana is my land



I cannot deny it



No matter where I go



I comma comma yard" Blakk Rasta sings, confessing his love for Ghana no matter how wicked 'politicians' continue to treat citizens badly.



The music comes with an ecstatic video to boot. It carefully samples very landmarks all over Ghana to show how beautiful the land is.



My Dear Ghana is an anthem and a powerful tool to market the country that has been calling tourists to visit.







Lyrics to the Song



BLAKK RASTA - MY DEAR GHANA



CHORUS:



This is my Gold Coast



Now called Ghana



Gateway to Africa

Gateway to the world



My dear Ghana



Sweet sweet Ghana



Set her free



Free from the Vulture



Ghana Oh Ghana



Kwame Nkrumah Ghana



Ghana Oh Ghana



Black Star Liner



Ghana Oh Ghana



Dinga Cissé Ghana



Ghana Oh Ghana



Ancient Kingdom Ghana



VERSE 1:



We love the culture



We love the history Whole heap a language

Yet one people



Nuff a religion



Yet one people



Sometimes we fuss fuss



Also we cuss cuss



This is my Ghana



One lovely nation



This is my Ghana



One lovey people



This is my Ghana



One free people



This is my Ghana



One happy people



Big up the man Nkrumah



Me luck a shot



To one Dinga Cissé

Do you remember Paul Cuffe



And the queen, Yaa Asantewaa



I bust a blank



For Ndewura Jakpa



And Obeah Woman



Queen Nanny



CHORUS:



VERSE 2:



I love my Ghana



No matter where I go



No matter where I go



From the top to bottom



No matter where I go



From Alpha to Omega



Ghana is my land



I cannot deny it

No matter where I go



I com a com a yard oo



We politician wicked



We still a love wi Ghana



Dem sell we out



We still a love wi Ghana



Too much tax tax



We still a love wi Ghana



Too much thief thief



We still a love wi Ghana



Some a dem a coward



We still a love wi Ghana



Nuff a dem a cheat



We still a love wi Ghana



CHORUS



[To Fade]