0
Menu
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta confesses love for Ghana no matter what

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: Blakk Rasta

Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta has released a new single called, My Dear Ghana to the admiration and awe of many who know the firebrand artiste for his brazen critique of the political system.

In this new single, Blakk Rasta sings the praises of a beautiful land, tracing its greatness from the Ghana Empire through to the present day.

Some of the names mentioned, like Paul Cuffe, Dinga Cissé, and Nanny, may sound new to the average Ghanaian, but, a careful study would unravel the wonderful contributions these legendary individuals gave to Ghana.

My Dear Ghana is rendered in Blakk Rasta's comfortable Reggae beat, very steady and calm. The melody is very infectious. You would find yourself singing the song before you realise it.

"Ghana is my land

I cannot deny it

No matter where I go

I comma comma yard" Blakk Rasta sings, confessing his love for Ghana no matter how wicked 'politicians' continue to treat citizens badly.

The music comes with an ecstatic video to boot. It carefully samples very landmarks all over Ghana to show how beautiful the land is.

My Dear Ghana is an anthem and a powerful tool to market the country that has been calling tourists to visit.



Lyrics to the Song

BLAKK RASTA - MY DEAR GHANA

CHORUS:

This is my Gold Coast

Now called Ghana

Gateway to Africa

Gateway to the world

My dear Ghana

Sweet sweet Ghana

Set her free

Free from the Vulture

Ghana Oh Ghana

Kwame Nkrumah Ghana

Ghana Oh Ghana

Black Star Liner

Ghana Oh Ghana

Dinga Cissé Ghana

Ghana Oh Ghana

Ancient Kingdom Ghana

VERSE 1:

We love the culture

We love the history Whole heap a language

Yet one people

Nuff a religion

Yet one people

Sometimes we fuss fuss

Also we cuss cuss

This is my Ghana

One lovely nation

This is my Ghana

One lovey people

This is my Ghana

One free people

This is my Ghana

One happy people

Big up the man Nkrumah

Me luck a shot

To one Dinga Cissé

Do you remember Paul Cuffe

And the queen, Yaa Asantewaa

I bust a blank

For Ndewura Jakpa

And Obeah Woman

Queen Nanny

CHORUS:

VERSE 2:

I love my Ghana

No matter where I go

No matter where I go

From the top to bottom

No matter where I go

From Alpha to Omega

Ghana is my land

I cannot deny it

No matter where I go

I com a com a yard oo

We politician wicked

We still a love wi Ghana

Dem sell we out

We still a love wi Ghana

Too much tax tax

We still a love wi Ghana

Too much thief thief

We still a love wi Ghana

Some a dem a coward

We still a love wi Ghana

Nuff a dem a cheat

We still a love wi Ghana

CHORUS

[To Fade]

Source: Blakk Rasta
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court