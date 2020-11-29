Blakofe begs Mahama, says Akufo-Addo misled her

Award-winning writer, journalist, social commentator and comedian Akua Djanie-Manfo, also known as Akua Blakofe, is asking for forgiveness from former President John Mahama for labelling him corrupt.

In her message to the ex-President who is seeking a comeback in the upcoming December 7 elections, Akua Blakofie said “Happy Birthday former President Mahama of Ghana. Enjoy your day. And forgive me personally for helping to bring Nana to power.”



Continuing, she said “yes, there was corruption under you but it’s nothing compared to the person who we replaced you with. Had I know…anyway Happy birthday.”

Blakofe resigned two years ago from her position as deputy CEO of the Tourism Development Authority because her boss was not working but rather ‘travelling around the world for per Diem.



According to her, Kojo Antwi, just does not want to work but rather travel across the world and take per diems.