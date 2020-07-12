Entertainment

Bloggers' Forum: Counsellor Lutterodt under attack over rape comment

Counsellor George Lutterodt has been vehemently criticised by a section of the public including showbiz personalities Lydia Forson, Ama K. Abebrese, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sister Derby, Chase and Joey B for remarking that every rape victim at a point enjoys the act.

There have been calls for his arrest and subsequent interrogation as some argue he is a rape apologist.



The media has been blamed for giving him their platforms to spew what some say are ridiculous remarks. Subsequently, there is a petition to get him banned from appearing on radio and television.



How feasible is it? Is Lutterodt's rape comment a reflection of the society? Are the calls for his arrest unfounded?



July started on a sad note with coronavirus-related deaths hitting the country hard. The case count is rising and social activities are not reducing as the country seems to be more dedicated to getting a new voters register for the presidential election in December.



Actress Yvonne Nelson is entreating those who are yet to register to 'boycott' the process or risk contracting the disease.

On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, we table these issues for a discussion.



Host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Nenebi Tony and Abdul Karim Ibrahim for a riveting discussion.



Enjoy the show below:





