Bloggers’ Forum: Kumericans storm GhanaWeb office over controversies surrounding the movement

It’s a fad that has received mixed reactions from the public.

What started as two teenagers having fun with a funny American slang about Kumasi has now turned into a full-blown cultural identity craze about the Garden City. Some say it is a good initiative, others say it was not well thought through, while a section detest it.



Coined from two nouns – Kumasi and America – ‘Kumerica’ has to a large extent inured to the benefit of some young rappers in Kumasi as the spotlight has been put on them. They originated it, popularized it through music and social media; and has now engendered a conversation.



Not only has there been a Photoshop of passports to join the Kumasi-America identity; there have been merchandises of Kumerica on sale. In fact, even politicians have joined the bandwagon.

On this episode of Bloggers’ Forum, some members of the Kumerica movement joined host Abrantepa and his panelists for a conversation about the trend.



Enjoy the show below:



