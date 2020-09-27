Bloggers' Forum: Why Shatta Wale was featured in a textbook, showbiz and stunts

Publicity stunts have been a core marketing maneuver for some time now and the showbiz fraternity has not been the 'exception to the rule'. Like they say, 'business is not for the Pope!'

Indeed, companies and individuals have through the practice gained an alternative to expensive digital ads and large-scale marketing campaigns.



What must one consider before pulling a stunt? How cautious should one be? How are stunts foiled?



Of course, it is no secret that the lives of some celebrities were never the same after pulling stunts. Not in the positive way; the outcome was rather destructive as their images suffered a decline.



Some celebrities have confessed to using stunts to remain relevant, stressing that they live off publicity stunts. But, is it in order to make such a revelation?

On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and David Mawuli for a discussion.



A fixation will also be put on a publisher's decision to feature Shatta Wale in a textbook for class 4 pupils.



Watch the show below:



