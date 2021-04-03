'Breaking through in music is not about what language I sing with but my Rhythm' - Tokz

Tokz, singer-songwriter

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

A grunge-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Tokz has said that he can still breakthrough in music singing in the Ewe language.

The new Ewe sensation from the Volta region said music is more about the rhythm and not about how people understand the language you sing with and will surely breakthrough.



"I understand that a feel of music can make someone search for its understanding. So breaking through like a superstar, reaching everywhere is not by your language per se but the good rhythm that you put in your songs. The way you can manage your language, put it on a rhythm for people to listen so they fall in love though they might not understand the language. So the feel of the music will drive them to understand" he told Nana Reagan.

He added: "We have so many artists in Ghana who sing in our local languages like Twi, Ga and they blow. So why can't Volta regions singing in Ewe blow? Volta can blow, easily. So to me, to change that narrative is all about putting my rhythms right. Checking my tunes, the way I will manage my words and put them on my keys. So if the music has a good rhythm, it will blow. So to change that is about working hard, checking your tunes, putting out good works, checking your language etc. So you have to know how to put your craft across".



Tokz's new song which features Jah Phinga and titled 'Vorvorli' is an inspiring song about showing gratitude and supporting those who support you. 'Vorvorli' means shade.