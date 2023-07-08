0
Bride's enchanting horse ride to wedding causes a stir

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A heartwarming and unique video has been making waves on social media, showcasing a bride's remarkable entrance to her wedding.

In the footage, the bride can be seen sitting on top of a majestic horse, gracefully making her way through a scenic rural area as a group of people surround her, creating a jubilant atmosphere.

A dedicated stable boy assisted the horse in navigating the path, ensuring a safe and memorable journey for the bride.

Clad in a stunning white ball gown, the sight of this enchanting scene captured the attention of passersby, leading to a momentary pause as cars and onlookers stop to witness the magical spectacle unfolding before their eyes.

As the bride continued her elegant journey, the air was filled with resounding praises and admiration from the onlookers.

The combination of the bride's graceful presence, the majestic horse, and the picturesque rural backdrop created a truly captivating moment that captivated the hearts of social media users.

