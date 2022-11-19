Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting

Bridget Otoo is an outspoken media personality

Finance minister, Mr. Ken-Ofori-Atta’s resort to Biblical quotations each time he has a platform to speak about the country’s economy has been an issue of interest over the years.

These Bible verses or lyrics of gospel hymns pops up either at the beginning or halfway through Mr. Ofori-Atta’s submission and this has been captured particularly during budget reading in parliament several times.



The finance minister appeared before the eight-member Ad hoc committee intended to probe the allegations made by the Minority in Parliament per their motion of censure against him.



As expected, some lyrics of a popular Methodist hymn; “Land of our birth, we pledge to thee. Our love and toil in the years to be; When we are grown and take our place. As men and women with our race,” were captured in his speech.



This drew the attention of some netizens on social media including outspoken journalist, Bridget Otoo who took to Twitter and wrote;



“Finally Methodist hymn, would have been surprised if he had not mentioned one hymn.”

One can recall that earlier in March 2022, Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Jinapor, established that Mr. Ofori-Atta had done very little with economic management stressing that the biblical philosophies have not translated into infrastructural and developmental growth.



“I want to tell the finance minister that, managing this economy is not about quoting Bible verses or wearing white. Thank you very much for the Bible quotations but when you quote the Bible, you must follow that with actions, principles, programs, and projects,” the MP said during an E-Levy debate in parliament



Finally Methodist hymn, would have been surprised if he had not mentioned one hymn ???????????????? — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 18, 2022









