Bulldog must learn from Akuapem Poloo - Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw

Celebrity lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has advised popular artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah-Hanson better known as Bulldog to be remorseful by apologising rather than explaining himself after being arrested and granted bail for speaking against President Akufo-Addo.

According to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Bulldog, who is the manager of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale must learn from popular actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo who after being arrested for posting a nude picture with her 7-year-old son hastily came out and apologised in a viral video.



“I’m surprised at Bulldog’s lawyer…You’ve gone to plead for the release of your client in court then you come out and say Bulldog is in high spirit …you see, Bulldog must show remorse…he shouldn't be explaining himself ...he must learn from Akuapem Poloo and this presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie who quickly apologised after being arrested”. Lawyer Ampaw said on Hot 93.9FM’s Political talk show ‘Dwenehobiom”.



Bulldog was arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Monday, January 11, 2021, for making comments that threatened the President on UTV’s United Showbiz.



The outspoken artiste manager who is a known NDC member said the President ought not to finish his term because he has disappointed lots of customers of the defunct investment firm, Menzgold.

“If the money doesn’t come, Nana Addo will not finish his four years, I am telling you…like he won't finish his four years…,” he threatened.



When Afia Schwarzenegger who was also a guest on the show tried to draw his attention to the seriousness of his statement, Bulldog asked her to ‘Shut up’.



Bulldog, on Wednesday, was admitted to a GH¢70,000 bail by a Circuit Court in Accra where he was arraigned for threatening the President, Nana Akufo-Addo. He will also have to provide two sureties.