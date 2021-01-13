Bulldog's arrest is political so I can't share my view - Waakye

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson aka Waakye(L)

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Prince Yawson, better known as Waakye has revealed that the arrest of artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog by National Security operatives is bordering around politics so it's difficult for him to share his view.

Speaking to Hotfmghana.com in relation to the arrest, Waakye indicated that,” You see, yes I have heard about Bulldog’s arrest…but it’s bothering around politics so I wouldn’t want to comment on it… things about politics when you are talking and you are not careful it become a different thing altogether. Everything in Ghana now is politics so I have to be careful... I wouldn’t comment”.



Bulldog was arrested on Monday, January 11, 2021, for saying on UTV's United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown that President Akufo-Addo will not complete his four-year term in office if aggrieved customers of Menzgold do not get back their locked-up funds.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog said.

But the artiste manager in a separate interview on Okay FM Monday said he did not threaten the President and that his comments were just to hammer on the need for President Akufo-Addo to pay Menzgold customers.



