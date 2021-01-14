Bulldog’s mood after he was granted bail

Although Bulldog had been arrested and spent more than 24 hours in police custody for a statement he uttered against the President of the Republic on UTV and somewhat clarified even before the host drew down the curtain on the show, he looked ‘normal’ when he was granted bail, Rex Omar has said.

The legendary musician who was one of the industry folks to have thronged the Police Headquarters to initiate the process told Abeiku Santana on the Okay FM Drive Time show that Bulldog was fit and sound when he was released.



“He was very fine. He was in a high spirit. He wasn’t dispirited whatsoever. He was strong,” said the musician. “It was the normal Bulldog. Nothing showed he had been intimidated or treated with disgust or manhandled. He didn’t look hungry. He was okay when I saw him.”



Known in private life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog, an artiste manager, was picked up by National Security operatives on Monday following his comment that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of gold dealership firm, Menzgold, do not get their locked-up funds.



He argued on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, January 9, 2021, that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused them is unacceptable.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” a visibly angry Bulldog vehemently barked but later said his comment was not a threat, rather, it is to point out that the president should take the blame and do the needful.



“There is no way I have anything personal against the president. I am a citizen. I haven’t said I was going to kill him or anything. All I’m saying is that he should pay the customers because it was under his government they lost their monies.”

Bulldog’s arrest stoked controversy as a section of the public posited that it was a needless show of power especially when he offered a clarification. Others also argued that his comment was uncalled for and needed to be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others. Consequently, #FreeBulldog and #PunishBulldog topped social media trends for hours.



On Wednesday, Bulldog was granted bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties.



Meanwhile, his lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe, who corroborated Rex Omar’s account has said Bulldog will not be intimidated by attempts by “the powers that be to show him where power lies”.



“You know Bulldog is a highly-spirited young man and you can’t break him down psychologically or emotionally,” Mr. Edudzi asseverated.



