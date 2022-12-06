Bullgod and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo mimic how Shatta Wale knelt before event sponsors

Arnold and Bullgod put on a show to mimic Shatta Wale

Artiste manager, Bullgod and popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, have mimicked the manner in which Shatta Wale rendered an apology to an investor.

In a video which earlier made rounds on the internet, Shatta was spotted on his knees, pleading for forgiveness from the CEO of Ebony condoms.



The dancehall artiste expressed remorse for being absent on stage at the Hogbetsotso rave where he was billed him to perform.



But the topic popped up for discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz and some panelists including Bullgod and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo made fun of the part where Shatta Wale knelt down to apologize.



Bullgod clad in his white jalabia could be heard saying, ‘You bi bad guy’, while he laughed uncontrollably.



A Plus who looked on in amusement, took out his phone and threatened to text Shatta Wale and inform him of how he is being mocked in the studio.



Background

Shatta Wale was captured with Bola Ray and sponsors of the Hogbetsotso rave where he knelt to plead for their forgiveness.



“It's unfortunate what happened, but you are the CEO I will let the man (Shatta Wale) himself speak,” Bola said.



Right after the ace broadcaster ended his speech, the ‘On God’ artiste quickly knelt before the Executive Director of Total Family Health Organization and brand owner of Ebony Condoms, Joseph Addo-Yobo, to apologize for missing a show they had billed him for.



Before Shatta Wale could bend both knees, Addo-Yobo held the musician and asked him to take his seat while expressing shock at Shatta's actions and demeanor.



A woman seated with them noted that Shatta Wale shouldn't have gone on his knees because that wasn’t the reason for their gathering and went on to hug him.





Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/EB