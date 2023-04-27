Bullgod expresses scepticism towards government's amphitheatre building projects in Ghana

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Bullgod, has expressed scepticism towards the government's plans to build amphitheatres for entertainment purposes in the country.

His comments come after the Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, conducted a sod-cutting ceremony for an amphitheatre in Kumasi on April 27, 2023.



During an appearance on Hitz FM's morning show, Bullgod stated that he was unimpressed by these projects and believed they were unlikely to be completed, citing the example of judges' homes being destroyed to build a national cathedral.



He said, "I am not impressed by the building of the amphitheatres. They will not complete the projects. They went to break judges’ homes all in the name of building a national cathedral. Go and see the place."



The government plans to build five amphitheatres this year, with two in Accra, one in Takoradi, one in Tamale, and one in Kumasi.



These amphitheatres aim to serve as venues for performances and other forms of entertainment, to aid industry players in planning their events, and to create jobs to boost the industry's economy.

However, the C.E.O of Bullhaus Entertainment believes that the government should not be applauded for the project since they promised to start construction on all five amphitheatres last year but failed to act on it.



He questioned, "These people promised five amphitheatres last year. They are now building one, and we are applauding them?"



While these projects may have some cultural and entertainment significance, the government has changed its position on the type of project it will execute after promising ultra-modern theatres in several destinations in its 2016 manifesto.



Furthermore, other pressing issues in the creative industry in Ghana, such as the renovation of the Efua Sutherland Children's Park, setting up a multipurpose studio, and Copyright Offices, have gone unfulfilled.



ADA/DA