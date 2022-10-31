Bullgod was not my manager - Shatta Wale takes credit for his success

For years, Ghanaians have hailed talent manager, Bullgod, for contributing to the growth of Shatta Wale's music career and being by his side through thick and thin.

Although they encountered some challenges with the industry witnessing a breakout, they managed to patch things up. Shatta and Bullgod's bond and friendship were enviable until a few years ago.



It seems that things have escalated with Shatta Wale claiming that Bullgod was never his manager nor in charge of his affairs.



"I was my own manager and CEO of Shatta Movement till today.



"Stop lying to people that you managed me. I employed you and I was paying you #differentartiste," read Shatta's Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on October 31.



The award-winning Dancehall musician indicated that the talent manager has for years taken credit for what he personally built through his hard work and dedication in growing the Shatta Movement.

"The lies in this country erh ..No wonder many are not happy with their fellow brothers' success."



This comes in after Bullgod in a series of interviews called out his former artiste for diverting from his goal and being ungrateful to the same people who helped shape his brand.



Some few weeks ago, Bullgod posited that Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy was living the dream of Shatta adding that the Ghanaian musician can't record an international breakthrough due to his lack of appreciation.



When DJ Khaled published a video of Burna Boy in his mansion, Bullgod was quick to drug Shatta by offering him a 'friendly' piece of advice.



"Shatta Wale all your money cannot buy this right here. I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you, it brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone," Bullgod wrote in a Facebook post dated October 13.





