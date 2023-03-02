Burna Boy slams critic who questioned his silence during the 2023 Nigeria elections

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, has been subjected to criticisms following his silence on issues that emanated from the country's 2023 election.

A critic, Ayodeji Rotinwa, called out the singer on Instagram for not getting involved in the election despite positioning himself as a politically conscious artiste who cares about positive change.



The critic claimed that Burna Boy's lyrics mostly highlights corruption, the fight for rights and freedom among others, and yet, he did not lift a finger when things went south during the elections.



Burna Boy however, responded that he does not believe in any of the three candidates.



The ‘African Giant’ crooner added that, he did not publicly campaign for any of them because he does not want to be held accountable should the candidate fail in office.



He further claimed that he has contributed more positively to Nigeria than the three presidential candidates combined.



“Why una mumu like this? First of all, sir. Out of the hundreds of songs I have, there are only about seven songs about these topics, and they barely made me any money at all.

“I’ve positively contributed more to Nigeria than you and all 3 candidates combined, and neither I nor my parents have ever taken a kobo from the government for any reason. so I’m more than qualified to tell people like you to shut the fuck up when you don’t know what you're talking about,” he stated on Instagram.



He added that the few songs he wrote about political did not fetch him money.



While Burna Boy's response may seem defensive to some, it highlights a common sentiment among many Nigerians who feel frustrated with the country's political system.



Many Nigerians feel that politicians have failed to deliver on their promises, and the country remains plagued by corruption, poverty, and insecurity.



