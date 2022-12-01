Busy Signal to headline Bhim Concert 2022

Busy Signal

Busy Signal has officially been confirmed as a headlining artist of the esteemed Bhim Concert 2022.

The annual festival, now in its 6th installment, is scheduled for the Grand Arena (Accra International Conference Centre, AICC), on Friday, December 23, for an immersive experience that seeks to unite African and Caribbean roots, as well as locals and visitors, through specially curated music, arts, and culture.



Known for musical innovation and creativity, the Jamaican-born reggae and dancehall artist brings to this year’s edition of Ghana’s largest artiste-led musical concert a prolific career spanning two decades that shows no signs of stopping. He is regarded as one of the most prominent performers on the international dancehall scene, since 2003, when he released his first hit single, “Step Out.”



Signal’s knack for lyrics and creating out-of-the-box musical dialogues while infusing traditional Caribbean music with afro-beats, soca, edm and hiphop have shown his vast versatility and attracted the likes of prominent EDM group Major Lazer for the hits “Watch Out For This (Bumaye)” and more recently “Jump.” Other collaborations with No Doubt and Damian and Stephen Marley, have further enlarged his international audience, while hits such as “Come Over”, “Bedroom Bully,” “One More Night” and more and have been staples in his core Caribbean fanbase.

Created by revered Ghanaian-international musician Stonebwoy, Bhim Concert has established itself as Ghana’s largest-scale and most well-attended artist-led music festival, expanding on the success of previous editions. Since its inception, the festival has featured a huge lineup of highly reputed musical artistes from across Africa and the Caribbean.



Recent Bhim Concert lineups have included special guests Morgan Heritage and Jamaican reggae and dancehall heavyweight Beenie Man, as well as some of the country’s most talented musical artistes, including DBlack, MzVee, Samini, Sefa, Kofi Kinaata, and others, who all delivered memorable performances amid the concert’s incredible stage design, production, and immense fans reaction.



You can find more information about tickets for this year’s event via Bhim Concert’s website: https://bhimconcert.com/ or dial *365*2022# For tables and reservations call +233501550000