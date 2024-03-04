'COVID-19 tax is just foolishness' – A Plus blasts government

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame A Plus

Controversial entertainment pundit cum politician Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has fumed about the collection of COVID-19 tax even though the pandemic is no more.

He questioned why the government is still collecting COVID-19 tax after the pandemic has ended.



He also raised concerns about how it will help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8 as it is being touted by the members of the party ahead of the general elections.



In a post on Facebook, Kwame A Plus made his displeasure known about the collection of COVID-19 tax by the Akufo-Addo-led government amid the economic crisis bedevilling Ghanaians.



"COVID-19 tax is just foolishness. It can only help you break the (SIC)!! Thank you,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



What to know about the COVID-19 tax



The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy is a stand-alone levy applied to the gross value of taxable supplies of goods and services provided under the Standard Rate and VAT Flat Rate Schemes.

Except as otherwise provided in this Act, the rate of the Levy is one per cent and is calculated on the value of the taxable supply of the goods and services or the value of the imports.



The Levy is subject to review by the minister.



