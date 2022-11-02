Call Baba Sadiq to lead you to Blacko for a collabo - Bullgod tells Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

As the brawl between Bullgod and Shatta Wale intensifies, certain revelations and jabs seem unavoidable.

In a recent post shared on Facebook, the former manager for Shatta Wale asked the dancehall artiste to humble himself before 3 Music Boss, Baba Sadiq, to get Black Sherif to collaborate with him.



According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale’s joint effort with the 'Oh Paradise' artiste will be the main collaboration to push his music career.



He added that the SM Boss was battling against time, and nobody has at any point been successful in attempting to swindle time.



Read full post below:



“Please call Baba Sadiq now, humble yourself before him, plead with him to lead you to Blacko and beg for a collabo — that’s the only collaboration the world will love to hear on the GOG album.

“Imagine: Shatta Wale x Blacko



“Iddriss Yussif (Deportee) advised you about Blacko some years back, you nearly killed him — you see him now? YOU ARE WRESTLING AGAINST TIME — and no man has ever won that battle.



“You have lost already — time has beaten you…I am at my family house and improperly dressed in my cheap jalabia — come beat me. Love always bro. For life is for life.”







ADA/BOG