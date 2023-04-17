Camidoh excites audience with dynamic performance at VGMA Xperience Concert 2023

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh

Ghanaian musician, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known as Camidoh, has delivered an outstanding performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Xperience in Ho over the weekend.

The "Sugarcane" hitmaker took the stage and left the audience in awe with his powerful vocals, engaging stage presence, and overall energy.



As soon as Camidoh took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers, a clear indication of the artiste's growing popularity and the love he has been receiving from fans across the country.



Dressed in a white t-shirt and a blue pair of jeans, Camidoh started his performance with solemn tunes which the crowd responded to.



The artiste’s performance was not only great in terms of vocals but also in terms of stage presence.



He also had great stage props, including an elaborate lighting setup that provided the perfect backdrop for his performance.



In addition to his hit songs, Camidoh also performed recently released songs from his EP, " A Lifetime Is Not Enough”, released on January 19, 2023.

Camidoh's performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the VGMA Xperience.



The artiste's energy, talent, and ability to engage with the audience made for a memorable night.



Fans and music enthusiasts who were present at the event have been raving about his performance on social media.







ADA/DA