Camidoh opens up about suffering post-traumatic stress disorder

Ghanaian Afrobeats star Camidoh has explained the first track on his new music project called L.I.T.A (Love Is The Answer).

The 18-track deluxe opens with PTSD as the first song.



Speaking to the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) DJ Edu, the multiple award-winning artiste confirmed the song is indeed about his post-traumatic stress disorder.



“This really means a lot to me. I’ve been working on it for about two years, and these songs are talking about stuff I’ve been dealing with, especially track one, PTSD," the Sugarcane hitmaker said.



"It’s talking about young people, young creative entrepreneurs trying to get things going, and then it’s like sad things come back to you in the middle of the night, your traumas come back to haunt you when no-one can hear you, when only you is dealing with it,” the former rapper opened up.

The song, according to the 2023 Black Entertainment Television (BET) nominee, is about being honest about one's struggles and frailties. That way, when people "see what you're dealing with," he reasons, "they'll understand that you're human" and, perhaps, will be clement when you make mistakes.



"Being vulnerable, I believe, is the greatest answer, that is love," Camidoh posited to Edu. "When you speak about love and you don't allow yourself to be vulnerable, you're not in love or you do not love."



PTSD captures the singer talking about resorting to drugs to handle his troubles, and starts with the words: "I'm dealing with a pain and that's what you don't know..."



"I’ve been preaching about people accepting themselves for who they are - our women, African women, accepting themselves for who they are," he also said concerning LITA's track 2, Brown Skin Girl featuring Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy.