Camidoh performs 'Available'

Source: George Mensah Britton, Contributor

Ghana’s rising act who serves music mostly under the genre of Afrobeats has released another visual of his song, 'Available'. The song which features Eugy was released on 9th April, and it is one of the songs to be enlisted on his forthcoming album.

In Camidoh’s quest to push his hot single with Eugy, he performs 'Available' in the context of shopping.



The song which is powered by Moves Recordings and Crux Global and released via GB Recz/ Grind Don’t Stop, was produced by LayKayBeatz and it’s available on all streaming platforms



'Available', the transformed version of ‘TikTok’ from his Contingency Plan’ EP has amassed a lot of views from the public and has gotten fans jumping on the ‘Available Challenge’.



With Camidoh giving us a taste of what is yet to come fans can’t wait to fully digest the elements of his forthcoming album titled LITA.

The video was directed by MikePaul and is available for viewing on Youtube now.







