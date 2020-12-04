Campaigning against Dumelo shows there is no love in the industry - Christiana Awuni

The decision by some actors to team up and campaign for Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan against their colleague, John Dumelo, has met widespread criticism.

Christiana Awuni, a Kumawood actress, has joined the fray.



In an interview on Accra FM which was monitored GhanaWeb, she said the move by her colleagues was unfortunate and affirms the notion that there is no love between practitioners of the creative arts.



Kalybos, General Ntetia, Cwesi Oteng, Prince David Osei, Bismark the Joke, Bibi Bright and others in a viral photo shows they were in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign against their colleague actor, John Dumelo, even after the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration stated that Parliament was for serious business and not for people who claim to be popular.



Christiana Awuni believes that the attitude of the people in the Creative Arts Industry proves there is a lack of unity and love in the industry.



“We don’t love ourselves, that is the bottom line. We are like the proverbial forest, from afar we look like are together but when you come close we are all on our own, other than that, they would not have done what they did. Even if they love the woman, even if they will vote for her, they would never have come out openly to ridicule their own brother by openly campaigning for the woman and later they will come and be all friendly with John Dumelo…” she said.

A visibly angry Christiana Awuni further said, inasmuch as everybody has a choice to support any party they prefer, they shouldn’t have openly campaigned against one of their own in the manner they did.



She accused them of following their ‘stomach’ and collecting money from the NPP to campaign against and ridicule their colleague.



“Even if you will campaign, it should not be the same constituency where your own colleague is contesting to fight for you same people in parliament, especially after what that minister disrespectfully said against all of us and the industry, and then because you have been given money you go and stand on the same platform and campaign against your own. What they did is not good at all…” she stressed.



Watch her submission below:



