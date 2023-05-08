Carl Clottey dazzles music lovers with spirit-filled songs at 10th edition of Calvary Worship Concert

Minister Carl Clottey

Source: Akosuah Nk Nelly, Contributor

Gospel music lovers were treated to anointed and spirit-filled song ministrations by Carl Clottey at this year’s Calvary Worship Concert held at the Winners Chapel, Ghana on April 30.

Organised by the Carl Clottey Ministries in collaboration with the Gospel Vibe Singers and Band, the concert also featured song ministrations by renowned Ministers of the gospel from Ghana and across the African continent and marked the celebration of a decade since its inception.



Some Ministers of the gospel who graced the concert held under the theme, “I am that I am, Exodus 3:12-15”, were Minister Alexandrah, Pastor Isaiah, and Minister Putuma Tiso from South Africa.



In addition, the event which drew a huge crowd of over 1000 plus attendees including both the young and old, Gospel artistes, celebrities, Media Personalities, etc. climaxed with an Afrobeat song written by Minister Carl Clottey as well as the cutting of a 10th-anniversary cake.



It was a moment of a lifetime for the attendees as some of them bowed, kneeled, and laid on the floor to show gratitude and honour to their maker for all that he had done for them during the worship session which was handled by Max Praise.



However, the mood was different during the praises session as the attendees, both the young and old displayed their dancing skills in a lively charged atmosphere, and also sang along as Renowned Apostle Abraham Lamptey, Founder and General Overseer of Believers House of Fire International led the attendees through a very hot "Jama" Session.

There were also a series of new song recordings by Carl Clottey and the gospel musician Putuma Tiso during the concert which they urged the public to anticipate.



Some of the attendees who spoke to the media after the event noted that they were highly inspired by the song ministrations by the Ministers of the gospel, and also felt the presence of the holy spirit.



According to them, they could not hold back their tears as they reflected on the struggles they had gone through in life while the songs were being ministered.



One said “I have attended several worship concerts but this one looked different, from the stage setting, and lightening, to the performance by Carl Clottey and the other Ministers of the Gospel. I must say that it was heaven on earth”.



Another said, “I felt touched by the holy spirit, an experience I have never had before, especially, during the song ministration by Minister Tiso.”

Going forward, the attendees at the event asserted that they expect more ministers of the gospel to be included in the event, and also urged the Carl Clottey Ministry, led by Minister Carl Clottey to continue with such initiative which began a decade ago.



Notable media partners of the events were Metro TV, Original TV, Joy FM, Joy Prime, and Max24 TV.



Starting his ministry, a decade ago, Carl Clottey has over the years dazzled music lovers with spirit-filled and inspirational gospel songs, and had released a number of albums.



In 2013, he released his heavenly-inspired title album titled, debut album “The Way, the Truth, and the Life”.



Some of his popular songs are Aforebo, One and Only, Deedew, Diwohene, and Ngbooda.