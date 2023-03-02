0
Menu
Entertainment

Carl Clottey sings the praises of Joe Mettle

Carl Clottey Ccc Gospel musician, Carl Clottey

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Carl Clottey has spoken highly of colleague Joe Mettle after the latter went against all odds to feature on his latest song titled ‘Moko bɛ’.

Joe Mettle, as claimed by Clottey, demonstrated love on the day of the recording of the song by showing up in the studio for the project despite his numerous engagements.

“I sent him the song a few days before the recording, and because it was on late notice, he couldn't really make time to work on it... He still showed love by coming for the live recording...” said Clottey in an interview with GhanaWeb.

“He was from a program when came and was tired but selflessly sacrificed to sing through his tiredness... We hadn't rehearsed but everything worked out spontaneously by the leading of the Holy Spirit... I'd forever be grateful to Minister Joe Mettle for the privilege to be on a song with him... All glory to God,” Clottey added.

On why he featured Joe Mettle on the song which has just been released, the singer said Mettle is “a mentor and a father figure to me musically; he is a leading force in the gospel music industry.”

“His style and influence matched the nature of the song. Featuring him was well thought through but yet a no-brainer.”

Clottey is of the conviction that the song will be accepted by many, stressing that he prays “it becomes a global sound of worship, thus, the contemporary style adopted in the production.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat