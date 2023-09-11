Celebrities who have voiced concerns about Dr. Bawumia's presidential ambition

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Following the announcement of his intentions to run for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has received mixed reactions from some notable Ghanaian celebrities.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged first with an overwhelming victory of 68% in the NPP super delegates conference which intended to whittle down the number of flagbearer aspirants from 10 to 5.



The vice president is tipped by most of the political analysts as the favorite to win the NPP flagbearership race following the withdrawal of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who cited intimidation as the basis for the decision.



Here is a list of five celebrities who have expressed pessimism about Dr. Bawumia’s ambition of becoming the NPP's flagbearer as well as the president of Ghana.



1. Ola Michael



Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael, believes that the NPP will do everything possible to ensure that Dr. Bawumia becomes the party's flagbearer.



However, he expressed doubts about Bawumia's ability to secure victory in the 2024 general elections, even with extensive state resources backing his campaign.







Ola shared these views during an episode of United Showbiz on UTV hosted by MzGee on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



“They [NPP] are going to do everything to make Bawumia become (flagbearer) but I am telling them Insha Allah, put all of Ghana’s money behind Bawumia to contest, he will not win 2024.



"We are all in this country and we will see. Bawumia can never win an election in this country. He will go on retirement after this,” he said.

2. Blakk Rasta







Ghanaian musician cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta, also rejected vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party citing incompetence.



The radio personality referred to Dr. Bawumia as a ‘comedian’ who is ridiculed by the public due to his failure to fulfill promises he made regarding the Ghanaian economy.



He made these remarks during the UrbanBlend show on 3FM where he questioned the credibility of the vice president.



“Dr. Bawumia has no credibility in this country," said Blakk Rasta.



"He is nothing but a comedian in the history of this country. Dr. Bawumia, my brother, my sister is somebody people laugh at when he walks around. The only way Dr. Bawumia can break the eight (8) is to bribe and pay every Ghanaian to vote for him," he said.



“It [Dr. Bawumia bribing Ghanaians to vote for him as president] is not possible because he doesn't have that money. In small NPP elections, we were told about how much money Dr. Bawumia doled out to delegates so cheaply to buy him a position. Up till now, they [NPP] have never been able to refute that coming from their own dirty party,” Blakk Rasta fumed.



3. Bullgod





Controversial entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bullgod stated that both Kennedy Agyapong Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have not said anything plausible to warrant his vote if one of them becomes the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, if Dr. Bawumia emerges as the flagbearer of the NPP, he will lose regrettably in the 2024 general elections.



"The battle is between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong. These two people have not said anything that will convince me as an individual to even vote for them. Nothing, like they’ve not said anything makes sense.



"[If Ken or Bawumia elected flagbearer of NPP in the 2024 general elections] they will lose a regrettable loss. In this country? They [NPP] should forget it [winning the 2024 general elections],” he said on United Showbiz.



4. Kwame A Plus







Social commentator, Kwame A Plus indicated that Bawumia is not fit to become the president of Ghana because he is part of the Akufo-Addo-led government that has failed the nation.



He maintained that Dr. Bawumia could not make any meaningful impact as vice president hence the hardship Ghanaians are struggling with.



“Akufo-Addo must go with all his people. When Kufour left power, did you see Kojo Pianim lurking about? Akufo-Addo must go with all his people. NPP government was given to Nana in 2017 till now. What else? Don’t exclude Bawumia. He should go, he’s young,” he told Kofi Adoma in an interview.



“Dr. Bawumia is with those I don’t like, he is with the current government and I don’t like the current type of governance. I can’t be a liar and I can’t keep mute because I am enjoying,” he added.

5. Mr. Logic







According to entertainment analyst Mr. Logic, Bawumia is unsuitable to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana because of the country's existing governance problems. He questioned why Bawumia had not addressed the country's issues while serving as Vice President.



“Vice President [Dr. Bawumia] cannot win the election on the national level. I may have my facts but with my social facts, I can say that. As we speak he is the Vice President of Ghana.



“With the current issues confronting the government, what stops him from fixing the problem? If indeed he can help the nation. Is waiting for us to give him his own office before doing what he wants to do? I am not being disrespectful towards him but it is not just natural like that so we have to face it,” he said on United Showbiz.



The NPP has set November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the upcoming presidential election in 2024. However, there have been accusations of deliberate machinations by the government and the party’s leadership to impose Dr Bawumia on the party.



One of the leading candidates in the flagbearer contest, Alan Kyerematen last week announced his withdrawal from the race citing threats and assaults on his supporters as well as attempts to skew the election in favor of one candidate.



