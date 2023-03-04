Celebrities who married women older than them

Celebrities and their spouses

In a world where age gaps in romantic relationships are often frowned upon, some celebrity couples have broken the mould and found love with older partners.

From Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his wife Adwoa Hatsiman to Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah, and Captain Planet 4x4 and Uche Ofodile, these couples have defied societal expectations and proved that love knows no age.



And for what it’s worth, these celebrities also happen to have some of the most rock-solid marriages and relationships in entertainment.



Here are three celebrities:



Van Vicker and Adwoa Hatsiman



Van Vicker, a Ghanaian actor, and Adwoa Hatsiman, have been married for over 14 years.



Adwoa is seven months older than Van Vicker, and their age difference is not significant. The couple met in secondary school in Ghana and have been together ever since.

They got married in 2003, and their union has been blessed with three children.



Adwoa Hatsiman: January 24th, 1977



Van Vicker: August 1st, 1977







Nana ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah



Nana Ama McBrown, a popular Ghanaian actress, married Maxwell Mawu Mensah in a private ceremony in 2016.

Their age difference is approximately six years, with Nana Ama McBrown being the older one. The couple has been together for over five years and has a daughter named Baby Maxin.



Nana Ama McBrown: August 15th, 1977



Maxwell Mawu Mensah: August 3rd, 1983







Captain Planet 4×4 and Uche Ofodile



Captain Planet 4x4, a Ghanaian musician, married Uche Ofodile, a Nigerian businesswoman, in 2014.

Uche is 10 years older than Captain Planet, but their age difference has not affected their love for each other.



The couple often shares their love story on social media, and Captain Planet has revealed that his wife has been his biggest inspiration.



Captain Planet: April 28th, 1982



Uche Ofodile: May 24th, 1972







