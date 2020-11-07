Celebrity endorsement can’t secure Akufo-Addo a second term - Michael Afrane

Michael Afrane, Kumawood Actor

Kumawood actor, Michael Afrane has emphasized that the celebrities endorsing President Akufo-Addo can never change the minds of Ghanaians who are disappointed in the President’s incompetent administration.

According to Micheal Afrane, Ghanaians will vote massively against President Akufo-Addo for deceiving them with a litany of unfulfilled promises.



Recently Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie and dancehall artist, Samini endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term in office in this year’s elections.



Some celebrities such as Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Great Ampong, Daina Asamoah and others have endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.



Meanwhile, Michael Afrane in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo during EkK Charity Foundation Peace and Unity Walk in Kumasi said: “though celebrities endorsement influences elections the hardship under President Akufo-Addo’s government will make Ghanaians vote against him”.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaians heaven during 2016 elections but he is implementing hell”.



“Everything shows that President Akufo-Addo is one term President because he has failed. His failure will force Ghanaians to vote against him. Celebrities endorsing President Akufo-Addo will not change anything since the person they are endorsing has failed” Michael Afrane said.



He added that Ghanaians have regretted voting against former President John Dramani Mahama who was taken Ghanaians to the promised land.



“Do you think fans of Sarkodie, Samini and Agya Koo who are disappointed in President Akufo-Addo will still vote for him because of their endorsement?” He asked.